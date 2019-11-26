Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Diana Gensmer McElwain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julie Diana Gensmer McElwain Julie Diana Gensmer McElwain, 48, of Beaufort, SC died Wednesday, November 20, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1330 in the Recruit Chapel on Parris Island, SC with her service to follow at 1500. Julie was born on January 18, 1971 in Alexandria, VA. She is the daughter of Harry Gensmer, retired U.S. Army 1stSgt, and Ingrid Thompson. Surviving in addition to her Mother and Father, are her husband, John Paul McElwain, Sr., retired U.S. Marine Corps SSgt; one son, John Paul McElwain, II; stepmother Nora Gensmer, five sisters; Barbara Jewell, Dawn Blackburn, U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, Linda Gensmer, U.S. Coast Guard PO1, AD, Nichole Gensmer and Carmen Gensmer and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Osbourn High School in Manassass, VA in 1989. In 2016, she received her Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology from Park University, an accomplishment she was very proud of. Julie started working for the Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) in 1993. Her career began at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro and in June of 2002, she moved to Beaufort, SC with her husband and son. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Semper Fi Fund. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Julie Diana Gensmer McElwain Julie Diana Gensmer McElwain, 48, of Beaufort, SC died Wednesday, November 20, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1330 in the Recruit Chapel on Parris Island, SC with her service to follow at 1500. Julie was born on January 18, 1971 in Alexandria, VA. She is the daughter of Harry Gensmer, retired U.S. Army 1stSgt, and Ingrid Thompson. Surviving in addition to her Mother and Father, are her husband, John Paul McElwain, Sr., retired U.S. Marine Corps SSgt; one son, John Paul McElwain, II; stepmother Nora Gensmer, five sisters; Barbara Jewell, Dawn Blackburn, U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, Linda Gensmer, U.S. Coast Guard PO1, AD, Nichole Gensmer and Carmen Gensmer and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Osbourn High School in Manassass, VA in 1989. In 2016, she received her Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology from Park University, an accomplishment she was very proud of. Julie started working for the Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) in 1993. Her career began at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro and in June of 2002, she moved to Beaufort, SC with her husband and son. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Semper Fi Fund. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close