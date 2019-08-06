Julius S. Scott Scott Jr.

  • "Wishing you GOD'S AMAZING GRACE AND PEACE.YOU ARE IN MY..."
  •  
    - Bessie Howard
  • "I thank Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr. for his service to..."
    - Alice Simpkins
Service Information
Palmer Memorial Chapel
1200 Fontaine Place
Columbia, SC
29202
(803)-786-6300
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew by the Sea United Methodist Church
Hilton Head, SC
Obituary
Julius S Scott Dr. Julius S. Scott, Jr., 94, transitioned Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his residence on Hilton Head Island. Born in Houston, TX, he was the son of the late Julius S. Scott and Bertha Bell Scott and the husband of Ianthia (Ann) L. Scott. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to: Paine College Organ Restoration Fund 1235 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30901, or Penn Center, Inc. PO Box 126, St. Helena Island, SC 29920. A memorial services has been scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Andrew by the Sea United Methodist Church, Hilton Head, SC. Additional information may be found at www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 6, 2019
