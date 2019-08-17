Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julius Scott, Jr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Andrew by-the-Sea United Methodist Church Hilton Head Island, , SC View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Andrew by-the-Sea United Methodist Church Hilton Head Island, , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Scott, Jr.

2/26/1925 - 8/1/2019

Memorial services for Dr. Julius Samuel Scott, Jr., will be 11 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Andrew by-the-Sea United Methodist Church in Hilton Head Island, SC, with a private, family inurnment.

Dr. Julius Samuel Scott, Jr., transitioned on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his residence in Hilton Head Island, SC. Born in Houston, TX, he was a son of the late Julius S. Scott, Sr., and Bertha Bell Scott. Dr. Scott earned degrees in sociology and religion from Wiley College (with distinction), Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, and Brown University before earning a doctoral degree in Social Ethics at Boston University. His interest in non-violent peaceful protest led him to India to study the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, and after leaving the seminary, he served three years as a teacher and missionary in Hyderabad, India.

As a professor of sociology at Wiley College, Boston University, Atlanta University, and Spelman College, Dr. Scott lived his passion for education, bringing out the best in his students by demanding excellence. He interspersed his teaching duties with acting as Director of the Wesley Foundation at Texas Southern University, and chaplaincies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Brown University, where he honed an aptitude for institutional administration.

After serving as a leader in a number of educational and social justice institutions in Atlanta, GA, he later moved to Augusta, GA, where he began his first term as president of Paine College (1975-1982). In August 1988, he returned to Paine College as its twelfth president, holding an unusual second term at the same institution until his retirement in 1994. He also served as Interim President at: Albany State University (GA); Wiley College (TX); Philanders

Dr. Scott was also a strong and enthusiastic community leader. In 1994, when he retired to Hilton Head Island, SC, he served as vice chair of the Hilton Head Island Foundation, board member of the Community Foundation of the Low Country, board chair of The Children's Center, and was a founding member of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee. He also served on the boards of Penn Center (2019 induction into the Penn Center 1862 Circle), the Coastal Discovery Museum, Seabrook, Friends of the Library, and was vice chair of the Native Island Business and Community Affairs Association. From 2004 to 2006, he was elected to serve on the Community Services Associates Board of Sea Pines.

Dr. Scott was an active member of St. Andrew by-The-Sea United Methodist Church where he was named Pastor Emeritus. Sunday mornings always found him greeting visitors and church members prior to worship. The Bridge Builders honored him by establishing The Julius S. Scott lecture series, which focuses on faith and race.

He was a member of Epsilon Mu Boule, Sigma Pi Phi and Omega Psi Phi Fraternities.

Smith University (AR); Savannah State University (GA); and the Medical College of Georgia (now Georgia Health Sciences University).

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Ianthia L. (Ann) Harrell Scott; three sons: Julius Sherard Scott III, David Kumar Scott, and Lamar King Scott; sister Gertrude Scott Batiste; nephew Harold Eugene Batiste, Jr.; niece Amy Leilani Batiste; and many other relatives, dear friends, and colleagues.

