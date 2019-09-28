Avid traveler, June Valentour, 88, reached her ultimate heavenly destination September 20th and reunited with her son who passed 41 years ago. She placed her faith in Jesus and was a member of Hilton Head Presbyterian Church. Originally from Youngstown, OH, June went to Muskingum College in Ohio where she met and fell in love with her husband of 67 years. She lived and raised her family in Lisle, IL, and retired to Hilton Head where she spent the last 29 years. June adored her family and was a nature-loving, generous woman who was unbelievably accepting of people yet incredibly frank. She leaves behind her husband, Jack; children: Jeanne Williams (Larry) of Bluffton, SC, Lance Valentour (Debbie) of Naperville, IL, Elizabeth Wagner (John) of Greenfield, IN, Louie Valentour (Phyllis ) of Bolingbrook, IL, and Johnny Valentour (predeceased); 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Formal graveside service will be held in McDonald, PA at a later date.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 28, 2019