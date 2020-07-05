June K. Miley June K. Miley, 84, passed peacefully on June 14, 2020 with her family by her side on Hilton Head Island, SC. She was born June Kathleen Peterson on July 19, 1935 in Wilmington, MA and grew up in Reading, MA. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Joseph W. Miley, Jr., her parents John Emil Peterson and Kathleen Louise Attoe, her brothers William J. Peterson and James E. Peterson and her sister Shirley E. Lake. She is survived by her devoted children Susan K. Miley (daughter) and her husband Paul F. Crescenzo; Mark J. Miley (son) and his wife Diane Hoffman; her brother Robert A. Peterson; and her sister Muriel Toronto as well as beloved nieces and nephews. June believed in the value of higher education. She graduated from Boston University with a B.A. degree in History and from the University of Hartford with a Master's Degree. She worked as a Guidance Counselor in Granby, CT where she was instrumental in helping many students achieve their dream of attaining a higher education. June was a kind and loving person always quick to smile and ready with a kind word which endeared her to all who knew her. She was most happy surrounded by her loving family celebrating life's special moments often with a beloved Scottish Terrier by her side. Her passion for lifetime learning included travelling around the world with her husband and family creating special memories to cherish forever. Her favorite places were her residence in Hilton Head Island and her summer cottage in Bridgton, Maine. She was also a gifted gardener creating beautiful legacy gardens wherever she lived. A Celebration of Life service will be held at in Bridgton, Maine at a later date. In lieu of flowers, to honor June's wishes to give back what she received; donations would be appreciated to The Boston University College of Arts and Sciences Scholarship Fund by visiting the website: www.bu.edu/give
or by mail to Boston University, 595 Common Wealth Avenue, Suite 700 Boston, MA 02215 and please include in the Memo line "CAS Scholarship Fund in memory of June Miley".
