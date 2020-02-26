June M. Colella June M. Colella, 88, of Hilton Head Island and formerly of Newark, Delaware died February 21, 2020. June is survived by her sons Mike (Missi) Colella of Hilton Head and Steve (Kelli) Colella of Newark, DE; 6 grandchildren Heather, Toby, A.J., Mike Jr., Jaden and Alex and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and in 1977 by her husband Amada J. Colella. For all that knew her, she was a 4'8" force to be reckoned with. June leaves behind a gaping hole but a very well prepared family. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, February 27 from 5 to 7 pm at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, June would like you to go home and balance your checkbook and if you would like to, donations on her behalf may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at tunnel2towers.org. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 26, 2020