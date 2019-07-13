June Stefanic June Stefanic, age 88, of Bluffton, SC, formerly of North Aurora, IL and Ramsey, NJ died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home. Mrs. Stefanic was born on June 20, 1931 in Englewood, NJ, the daughter of the late William and Sarah Brunton. June worked as a Medical Assistant with Dr. Peter Minck in Saddle River, NJ until retiring. She enjoyed gardening and travel and while living in Bluffton was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Mrs. Stefanic was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Tierney and her daughter, Robin Elizabeth Tierney. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Robert Stefanic, Sr.; daughters, Debra June Pershing (Elwood) and Shawn Beck (Carl); grandchildren, Stephanie, Melissa, Eric, and Dennis; and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with a private funeral service. www.saulsfh.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 13, 2019