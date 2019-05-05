Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kamal Peter Eways. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kamal Peter Eways On April 18th, 2019, our dear husband and father, Kamal Peter Eways left this world surrounded by those who loved him most. Kamal was born on August 12, 1946 in Greensboro, NC to Palestinian immigrant parents, Mary and Peter Eways. He and his sister, Elaine spent their childhood in Greensboro and Kamal attended East Carolina University where he studied history, a perfect fit for a man whose love for history transcended many decades. Kamal served in the army during the Vietnam War and although he wasn't counting, he reported to have spent two years, nine months and eight days in service to his country. Kamal met the love of his life, Kathy Corbin, while working at his family's business. They were married on the beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia on September 11, 1982. After leaving Salem Eways Inc., Kamal began a successful career as a newspaper publisher, which led him and Kathy to take up residences all over the country. They eventually settled in Conifer, Colorado, where they raised their two daughters, Adrienne and Kalon. Kamal was also very involved in the Conifer community, serving as a founding member of the Conifer Rotary Club. The Eways family moved to the Lowcountry in 2002, where Kamal worked as a successful real estate broker. Kamal's greatest loves in life included his family and friends, good food, reading, guitar playing, skydiving, smooth bourbon, Duke Blue Devils basketball, and Colorado Rockies baseball. He was an intelligent, kind, and generous man, who is deeply loved and who truly made this world a better place. He is greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, it is kindly requested that donations be made to the United Palestinian Appeal:

