Karen Harris Karen Harris, 51, lost her 13-year battle with cancer at 7:15pm June 16th, 2020. Karen was surrounded by family and friends at her home here in Beaufort. Karen is survived by Husband of 25 years Bill Harris and her two daughters Kate 22 and Grace 17. Memorial Service will be held at The Baptist Church of Beaufort, Saturday, June 27th at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 precautions and your safety, seating will be limited and masks will be required. Please share your thoughts and stories about Karen by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made to the family. A Go Fund Me page has been setup for contributions. The link is https://gf.me/u/yarrxk Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 24, 2020.