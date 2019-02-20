Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Marie Ostby. View Sign

Karen Marie Ostby Karen Marie Ostby of Sun City Bluffton, aged 87, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Karen was born in Vraa, Denmark, September 20, 1931, daughter of Margrethe and Niels Jensen, spending her childhood there through the Great Depression and then the Nazi occupation 1940 - 45. In 1952, Karen moved to Port Huron Michigan to live with her aunt and uncle, to experience the American dream. Soon, she met a handsome Norwegian, Hogne Ostby, who had moved to Flint Michigan to also experience the American dream. Karen and Hogne were married May 29, 1954, and enjoyed over 64 years of marriage, living in Grand Blanc, Hilton Head, and Sun City Bluffton. Karen was a skilled and avid tennis player, and loved travelling, especially back to her native Denmark to visit family and friends. Karen made over 50 trips to Denmark, and at 87 still was trying to plan her next trip there. She volunteered for over 20 years at the Bargain Box in Hilton Head. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Karen is survived by her husband Hogne, son Kevin (Teresa) of Grand Blanc, MI, daughters Lisa (Brad) Lininger of Tega Cay SC, and Edith (Ted) Sellman of El Sobrante, CA, (5) grandchildren Kristin (Pat), Ingrid, Sydney, Olivia, and Bryan, and great grandchildren Felicity and Margot.

