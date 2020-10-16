1/1
Karen Weisenbach
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Weisenbach
February 19, 1970 - October 1, 2020
Bluffton, South Carolina - Karen Weisenbach, age 71, wife of Thomas Weisenbach, of Bluffton, SC., passed away at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the company of her husband, Tom and daughter, Christina. Karen was born February 19th, 1949 in Brockton, Ma. to Warren and Olga Carlson. She graduated Brockton High School and attended Bridgewater State University, where she majored in education. Karen married her loving husband, Tom on December 19th, 1970 and resided in a number of upper midwestern cities prior to moving to Bluffton in January, 2010. Karen was a wonderful mother, grandmother, a very avid reader and over the years enjoyed tennis, golf, snow skiing, travel and bridge.
Karen is survived by her husband, Tom, daughter Christina (Weisenbach) Quin, son-in-law Michael Quin and grandchildren, Jack, Kate and Kevin Quin of Cincinnati, Ohio. Karen was preceded in death by her son John, parents Warren and Olga Carlson, and sister, Pamela Bradbury.
Given the current Covid Virus, funeral services are being deferred until a future date, TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Lowcountry.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved