Karen Weisenbach

February 19, 1970 - October 1, 2020

Bluffton, South Carolina - Karen Weisenbach, age 71, wife of Thomas Weisenbach, of Bluffton, SC., passed away at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the company of her husband, Tom and daughter, Christina. Karen was born February 19th, 1949 in Brockton, Ma. to Warren and Olga Carlson. She graduated Brockton High School and attended Bridgewater State University, where she majored in education. Karen married her loving husband, Tom on December 19th, 1970 and resided in a number of upper midwestern cities prior to moving to Bluffton in January, 2010. Karen was a wonderful mother, grandmother, a very avid reader and over the years enjoyed tennis, golf, snow skiing, travel and bridge.

Karen is survived by her husband, Tom, daughter Christina (Weisenbach) Quin, son-in-law Michael Quin and grandchildren, Jack, Kate and Kevin Quin of Cincinnati, Ohio. Karen was preceded in death by her son John, parents Warren and Olga Carlson, and sister, Pamela Bradbury.

Given the current Covid Virus, funeral services are being deferred until a future date, TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Lowcountry.





