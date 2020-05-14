Gy/Sgt Karl Eugene Waldhauer Gy/Sgt Karl Eugene Waldhauer, age 84, USMC, Retired, passed away at his home in Beaufort, SC surrounded by his family on May 13, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1936 in Jamaica, NY to Otto and Jeane (Harris) Waldhauer. Karl retired from the U.S. Marine Corps on Oct 31, 1973 after a distinguished twenty-year career. On July 18, 1960 he married Setsuko Miyagi. Together, they had two sons and two daughters. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Setsuko; daughter Karen (Troy); sons, Kurt (Tresa), Karl, Jr. (Tara); 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Elizabeth. Karl had a zeal for life and was always ready with a story of his time in the USMC Band or many other exploits in the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps Band concerts and reunions were always events that he looked forward to in his retirement years. After his time with the Marine Corps, Karl's faith, bowling and coaching youth sports were a few highlights of ways he was connected and known within the Beaufort community. His passion for participation transcended his body's ability to compete and would challenge visitors in his home to bowling matches on his Wii later in life. He watched his grandchildren grow and participate in their many activities and would always pridefully be there with joy in his eyes and a beaming smile. Funeral services will be held on May 15, 2020. Burial will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the services will be family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shell Point Baptist Church or Crescent Hospice. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



