Karl Michael Piznik

September 26, 1949 - November 14, 2020

Lady's Island, South Carolina - Karl Michael Piznik passed away at home on November 14th after a short illness. He was 71. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marilynn; his son Nelson; his brother Mark & wife Sylvia of Jackson, NJ; brother Scott & wife Robyn of Toms River, NJ; his sister Jan & husband Jim of Toms River, NJ; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Karl graduated from Toms River South H.S. and attended Ocean County College prior to entering the U.S. Army. "Mr. Karl" as he was fondly known worked for Orkin in the Lowcountry for 20 years. It has been said he was not just making a service call; he actually provided a nice visit with a friend.

He was proficient in many sports, but when he began running in his fifties, Karl hit his stride. He ran multiple marathons well into his sixties. For several years Karl could be seen early on Sunday mornings completing his weekly 10 mile run from Lady's Island, over the Woods Bridge through town, back across the McTeer Bridge, and home for pancakes with his family.

Karl was a man of faith, and instrumental in the development of the Providence Christian Academy in Howell, NJ where he served on the Board of Directors. Sadly, the school is no longer in operation.

As a U.S. Army veteran who served 1970-1973, he will be buried in the National Cemetery in Beaufort with a graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Beaufort Co Food Bank and Beaufort C.P.B.A.





