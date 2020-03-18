Karla Ann Peterson Karla Ann Peterson went to be with her heavenly father on March 14, 2020. She was born in Beaufort, SC on March 20, 1963 to Ed and Caroline Peterson. She graduated from The Beaufort Academy and from Newberry College where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. After college she worked for Dataw Island Club in the accounting department until she retired. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church on Lady's island. She was an avid Pittsburg Steeler fan. She is survived by her sisters, Jackie Bourque (Merv) and Susan Braiden (Ron), and her brother Edward (Jan). She will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

