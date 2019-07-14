Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karma Lena Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karma Lena Young Karma Lena Young, 44 years of age, of Hilton Head Island, SC, tragically and prematurely died from gun violence outside of her home while happily walking her dog, Vega, on March 21, 2019 and was officially pronounced dead at Savannah Memorial Hospital on March 22, 2019. Karma attended New Philadelphia High School in New Philadelphia, Ohio and graduated from Tusky Valley High School, Zoarville, Ohio in 1993. She also graduated from Barbizon Modeling School of Akron, Fairlawn, Ohio in 1990. Karma attended the University of Akron, Akron, Ohio, 1993 1997, studying Social Work with a concentration in Gerontology. Karma was born on December 20, 1974 in Denver, Colorado. She is survived by her father, Paul (wife Sharon), her mother Debra, her children, Keely and Kody, her dog, Vega, her cat, Izzy, her "second mother", Aunt Carla (husband Jim), Aunt Cheryl, Uncle Doug (wife Linda), and Uncle Ed. She is also survived by Aunt Devonna, Aunt Lani (husband Dick), Aunt Ingrid, her sweet cousin Eric and his family, and numerous heartbroken cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Aunt Deanna, Aunt Laura and a cousin, Eddie and his son, Trey. Karma had an unparalleled love of animals in which she shared with her daughter. Karma and her son enjoyed regular workouts at the local gym, especially with Kody as chauffeur and personal trainer. Karma was a kind, sensitive, gentle soul that saw only the best in people. She put much thought and heart into her gift giving. Everyone that knew Karma knew that her children were the world to her. A service was held at St Luke's Church which provided seashells, courtesy of Ms. Cherri, to be released at sea with private messages to Karma, a Celebration of Life was hosted by her children and a Coast to Coast Sunrise Service was organized by her dear friend, Tiffany. Karma's final resting place will be in Ohio. A foundation, "Karma's Hand", is in the works by her children and mother. The goals are to educate women on the signs and dangers of Stalking, Stalking Reforms, and to bring awareness of Stalking Issues.

