Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katharine "Cassie" Dreier. View Sign

Katharine "Cassie" Dreier Cassie Dreier of Hilton Head, SC and Brevard, NC passed away peacefully in hospice with her husband John by her side. Katharine Lundvall was born in Jackson, MS on September 9, 1942 while her father was fighting in the Solomon Islands. She grew up in the small town of Macomb, Illinois where her parents settled following the war. From a young age, Cassie excelled in creative and intellectual pursuits, graduating from Wittenberg University with a B.A in Fine Arts in 1964. At Wittenberg she met her future husband John with whom she moved to New York City following graduation. They enjoyed an exciting new life there filled with culture and frequent escapes from the city on their Jawa motorcycle. On April 3rd, 1965, they eloped. When Cassie became pregnant with the first of their two children, the couple moved to Ossining, NY and later to the Hudson Valley where they spent 27 years. In 1999 the couple moved to Little Falls, NY, before retiring to Brevard, NC in 2006. Cassie taught classes at the River Arts Academy and privately. She took special pride in her long term tutelage of a disabled Vietnam veteran who later became a noted local artist. She continued to nurture her creative side through oil painting, silk screen, jewelry, block printing, and works in colored pencil. Other interests included gardening, cooking, history, reading, crocheting, playing the cello, The New York Times Sunday Crossword Puzzle, pinochle and more recently, being a grandmother. Friendships were cherished and Cassie was known for her kindness, generosity, quick wit, devotion, and grace. She loved good conversation, being a rebel, laughing (at husband John's antics and jokes) and games. One of her greatest pleasures was watching her son Ritchie play guitar and sing. Cassie is survived by her husband John, her daughter Marloe (Stephen) and granddaughters Abby and Katie Davis, her son Ritchie (Jessica) Dreier, Doug Adams (Adopted) and her beloved felines Looey and Bumpkin.

Katharine "Cassie" Dreier Cassie Dreier of Hilton Head, SC and Brevard, NC passed away peacefully in hospice with her husband John by her side. Katharine Lundvall was born in Jackson, MS on September 9, 1942 while her father was fighting in the Solomon Islands. She grew up in the small town of Macomb, Illinois where her parents settled following the war. From a young age, Cassie excelled in creative and intellectual pursuits, graduating from Wittenberg University with a B.A in Fine Arts in 1964. At Wittenberg she met her future husband John with whom she moved to New York City following graduation. They enjoyed an exciting new life there filled with culture and frequent escapes from the city on their Jawa motorcycle. On April 3rd, 1965, they eloped. When Cassie became pregnant with the first of their two children, the couple moved to Ossining, NY and later to the Hudson Valley where they spent 27 years. In 1999 the couple moved to Little Falls, NY, before retiring to Brevard, NC in 2006. Cassie taught classes at the River Arts Academy and privately. She took special pride in her long term tutelage of a disabled Vietnam veteran who later became a noted local artist. She continued to nurture her creative side through oil painting, silk screen, jewelry, block printing, and works in colored pencil. Other interests included gardening, cooking, history, reading, crocheting, playing the cello, The New York Times Sunday Crossword Puzzle, pinochle and more recently, being a grandmother. Friendships were cherished and Cassie was known for her kindness, generosity, quick wit, devotion, and grace. She loved good conversation, being a rebel, laughing (at husband John's antics and jokes) and games. One of her greatest pleasures was watching her son Ritchie play guitar and sing. Cassie is survived by her husband John, her daughter Marloe (Stephen) and granddaughters Abby and Katie Davis, her son Ritchie (Jessica) Dreier, Doug Adams (Adopted) and her beloved felines Looey and Bumpkin. Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close