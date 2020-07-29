Katherine "Kim" G Robinson On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Katherine "Kim" G. Robinson, loving wife, passed away at her family residence on Fripp Island. Visitation for Kim will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12 Noon until 1 PM at the Community Bible Church in Beaufort with funeral services beginning at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaufort. Kim was born on September 5, 1952 in Darlington, SC, the daughter of Benny R. and Jeannyne (Allsbrook) Greer. She later married Daniel "Danny" S. Robinson on June 28, 1975 in Darlington, SC. They met at Mars Hill University near Asheville, NC, where Kim was a Deans List student and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. After graduating, she obtained a certificate to teach the hearing impaired in the Darlington County school district. She was one of two teachers directing the first in SC, six-county consortium pilot program to teach hearing impaired children in the mainstream public-school system. For ten years she loved her students and taught many of them in elementary, then middle and eventually high school. One student was named to the National Honor Society and another was elected to the Senior Prom Court. Kim and Danny moved to Columbia in 1983 for his work, then later to Hilton Head Island where Kim always wanted to live on coast. Eventually they moved to Fripp Island where they have been blessed to live since 1990. Kim has been a grateful member of Community Bible Church since 2008. Even though illness has limited her participation, the community of believers have been supportive and generous with food, prayers and personal connections demonstrating the love of Christ. Kim was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include: her husband Danny; her mother, her sister Becky (Charlie) and brothers Ray (Jackie) and Tom (Beth), 4 nephews and nieces, and 6 precious great nephews and nieces. Extended family includes, Annie (Tommy), Susie and Jeannie. In Danny's family, Kim considered the Robinsons as her second loving family. She was preceded in death by her mother in law, father in law and brother Rob. Survivors include; brothers Barry (Linda), Grant and Will (Kimberly), 3 nephews, 4 nieces and 12 precious great nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made out to the Friends of Caroline Hospice. Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.



