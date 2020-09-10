Kathleen Ann Wilkes Kathleen Wilkes Kovalik was born in Cleveland, OH to Elmer and Ethel Wilkes on August 2, 1948. On August 26, 2020, in Bluffton SC., she returned to God. Kathy attended Hoban Dominican High School and Cuyahoga Community College earning her Associates Degree in Dental Hygiene, a profession she loved and worked in for over 50 years. It was evident that she counted her co-workers and patients, over the years, as part of her extended family. On May 2, 1970, in the Catholic Church, she was married to James Kovalik. Their "second home" was Williamsburg VA, which they travel to frequently to enjoy time together with family or just a quick getaway for the two of them. They had two children Kelly Kovalik Ferguson and Eric (Melissa) Kovalik. She joyously reveled in her grandchildren; Andrew and Emma Ferguson and Benjamin and Hudson Kovalik. Kathy has two sisters, Gayle (Francis) Mayer and Mary Jo (Joe) Weber and several nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Ethel, her in-laws Margaret and Joseph Kovalik. Her love of her family and friends, along with her faith in God, were the foundation of her life. In South Carolina, Kathy make strong connection to the community at St. Gregory the Great Parish. All who knew her were keenly aware of her exceptionally generosity. She was always thinking of others and revealing her kindness with a thoughtful word, a caring note, or a special items that she thought someone would like. She was talented at creating various handmade items that she would often give as gifts or to brighten someone's day. She was so grateful to those doctors, nurses, therapist and other support people that were helping her in rehabilitating her knee. Jim and these providers did so much to care for her and keep her hope strong. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Private services to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Gregory the Great Parish in Bluffton, SC or to the Veteran's Victory House in Walterboro, SC.



