Kathleen Born
1941 - 2020
Kathleen Born
May 9, 1941 - November 2, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Kathleen Elizabeth Born, 79 of Beaufort, SC passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Summit Place of Beaufort.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2 PM. Rosary with Visitation will be held from 1 PM until the Memorial Mass at 2 PM. Burial will take place at a later date in the Gethsemani Cemetery in Lima, OH.
Kathleen was born on May 9, 1941 in Lima, OH the daughter of Harold and Catherine (Reilly) Bock. She was an avid reader, and especially, loved reading the history of Williamsburg, VA. When Kathleen wasn't reading, she loved watching sports, or doing crossword puzzles.
Survivors include: her son: Mike (Jennifer Martin) Born; their children: Catherine Martin, Joseph Blackwell, and Abigail Born; her daughter: Amy (Mike) Culp; and their son: Sgt. Matthew Born.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made out to a Dementia Foundation of the donors choice.
Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
NOV
18
Rosary
01:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
NOV
18
Memorial Mass
02:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
