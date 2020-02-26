Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Ann Patten. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Ann Patten Kathryn Ann Patten, cherished wife, beloved mother of three and loving grandmother of seven, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Kathie was born July 24, 1938, in Wichita, Kansas, to Chester and Olive Hupp. She met her husband, John, at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. They married on November 26, 1960. After raising their family in Illinois and California, John and Kathie settled in Hilton Head Island in 1997. They were residents of Sea Pines for 18 years until April of 2019 when they moved to The Cypress in Hilton Head Plantation. A 38-year cancer survivor, Kathie celebrated and treasured life. Her twin legacies are her love for her family and music. Nurturing her children and grandchildren were the greatest joys in her life, along with playing the piano and seeing musical talent blossom among her family. Her love and appreciation of music was at the center of her involvement in the Hilton Head International Piano Competition for nine years in the early 2000's. She is also remembered for her work with Memorial Reception Committee at the First Presbyterian Church, where she became a member in 1999. Kathie is survived by her husband, her brother, Greg, and her sister, Linda, as well as her children, Leslie, Burke and Matthew and their spouses, and her grandchildren. While she will be deeply missed, she will be celebrated for her strength, kindness and compassion, and she will live on in the hearts of everyone she touched. Services will be held Saturday, February 29, at 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

