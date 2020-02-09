Kathryn Moore Kathryn Moore, 70, wife of Charles Roland Moore, of Beaufort, SC, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Summerville, SC. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-4pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00am in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with interment in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery in Charleston, SC at 2:00pm. Mrs. Moore was born in Charleston, SC on March 1, 1949. She is the daughter of the late John Flowers and Nina Kathryn Heniford Flowers. She was a member of The Baptist Church of Beaufort. Surviving in addition to her husband, Roland; one son, Paul Moore(Donna); two daughters, Shelley Moody(Michael) and Sara Terry(Eric); three brothers, Harold Flowers(Cheryll), Michael Flowers and Jeffrey Flowers; five grandchildren; Joshua, Bradley, Harrison, Anna, and Lyla. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, John Flowers and sister in law JoAnn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The Baptist Church of Beaufort. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

