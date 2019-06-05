Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Wolf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Carolyn Wolf Kay Carolyn Wolf, 80, of Hilton Head SC passed with family by her side on May 30, 2019. She was born in Kingsport TN to Laura Belle Smith and Charles Price. She went to high school at Port Clinton HS in Port Clinton Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Rick Wolf, as well as her sister Sharon McNamara, and was preceded in death by brother Ronnie Price; children Laura Easter and husband Kai Luecke of Charlotte NC and Steve Krieger and wife Amy of Concord NC; stepchildren Valerie Shuman (husband John) and Derick Wolf (wife Jeanene); grandchildren Ryan Easter (wife Erin), Amanda Abercrombie (husband Micah), Matt Krieger (wife Katie), Brandon Krieger, Nathan Krieger and Chandler McDonald (husband Austin), Patty (husband Mauricio), Sara, Kat (husband Thomas), Adam, April and Aubrey. and great grandsons Jameson and Ronan Easter. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to consider a donation to the humane society or a battered women's shelter. The Island Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Kay Carolyn Wolf Kay Carolyn Wolf, 80, of Hilton Head SC passed with family by her side on May 30, 2019. She was born in Kingsport TN to Laura Belle Smith and Charles Price. She went to high school at Port Clinton HS in Port Clinton Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Rick Wolf, as well as her sister Sharon McNamara, and was preceded in death by brother Ronnie Price; children Laura Easter and husband Kai Luecke of Charlotte NC and Steve Krieger and wife Amy of Concord NC; stepchildren Valerie Shuman (husband John) and Derick Wolf (wife Jeanene); grandchildren Ryan Easter (wife Erin), Amanda Abercrombie (husband Micah), Matt Krieger (wife Katie), Brandon Krieger, Nathan Krieger and Chandler McDonald (husband Austin), Patty (husband Mauricio), Sara, Kat (husband Thomas), Adam, April and Aubrey. and great grandsons Jameson and Ronan Easter. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to consider a donation to the humane society or a battered women's shelter. The Island Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close