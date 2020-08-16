Kayla Mobley PFC Kayla Mobley, 30 of Okatie, SC, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her stationed residence in Fort Bragg, NC. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10AM in Beaufort National Cemetery. Kayla was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, aunt, sister, niece, cousin, dog mom, and friend. She had the most beautiful smile that would light up your soul. Kayla was a loving and compassionate person who loved making everyone laugh. She loved spending time with her family, football season especially her beloved Clemson Tigers, the excitement she would have for a full moon or a dolphin swimming in the ocean was contagious. Kayla was a graduate of Chester Senior High School class of 2008 where she excelled in academics, soccer, and softball. She was known as "the beast" on her beloved high school soccer team. She helped win the 2005 state championship title where her position was goalie for The Chester Cyclones. She also played the position of goalie for Discoveries traveling soccer team. Kayla was born on November 8, 1989. She served her Country honorably in the United States Army. Kayla was assigned to the Baker Battery "Bulldogs", 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade. She was a proud member of this unit and cherished her fellow soldiers. Her awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. Survivors include: her parents; Trudy Cato of Okatie, SC, Tracy Mobley (Lana) of Chester, SC, a brother Kyle Mobley (Crystal) of Brunswick, OH. Maternal grandmother Terry Chappell Cato of Chester, SC, paternal grandparents Johnny and Elaine Mobley of Chester, SC, Aunts include Lisa Blake (Bob) of Okatie, SC, Shannon Cato of Rock Hill, SC, Jodie Mobley Caldwell of Georgia, Uncle Charlie (Chuck) Cato of Lancaster, SC, nephew Brayden Mobley and niece Brooke Mobley of Brunswick, OH, and many beloved cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Wayne Cato; Maternal great-grandparents Phil and Nita Chappell, Gordon and Hazel Cato, Glenn and Lounet Gault; Paternal great grandparents Cyrus (DD) and Bim (Nannie) Lucas. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made out to the Military Veteran Project: 3615 SW 29th St. Suite 201 Topeka, KS 66604; or to the Hope for the Warriors: P.O. Box 8697 Camp Lejeune, NC 28547. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store