Keith Edward Saunders Mr. Keith Edward Saunders gained his heavenly wings on June 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Solomon's Porch Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2314 Old Savannah Road, Augusta, Ga., Pastor Stephen Black, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Mr. Saunders may be viewed Friday, June 5th, from 2 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. Augusta. GA. (706) 790-8858



