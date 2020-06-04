Keith Edward Saunders
Keith Edward Saunders Mr. Keith Edward Saunders gained his heavenly wings on June 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Solomon's Porch Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2314 Old Savannah Road, Augusta, Ga., Pastor Stephen Black, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Mr. Saunders may be viewed Friday, June 5th, from 2 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. Augusta. GA. (706) 790-8858

Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
JUN
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Solomon's Porch Pentecostal Holiness Church
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

