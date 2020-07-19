Keith Thomas Campbell Keith Thomas Campbell, 58, of Beaufort, SC died on April 8,2020, from cancer. Keith was born on June 5, 1961, in Quantico , Va. to Gunny Sgt. Clifford Campbell and Doris Campbell. He was their fourth out of seven children and their first son. The Campbell family moved to Beaufort, SC in 1965 making Keith a long time Beaufortonian. He was educated in Beaufort County Schools , joined the Navy after high school and served our country for eight years on a destroyer for the majority of his career in the Navy. Keith lived in Charleston, SC and Sarasota, FL for periods of time before returning to Beaufort to settle here permanently. Keith was employed with Beaufort Glass Company as a glazier for a number of years. He installed glass at hospitals, schools, businesses and residences. In 2012, he joined the Shoreline Medical Transport Company. There Keith found his true calling, taking care of and transporting medical patients. He treated every patient as if they were a member of his own family. He and his Shoreline partner ,Steve Visconi, were voted as the A team several years in a row, a team showing great dedication, efficiency and compassion toward their clients. He was employed with Shoreline(Medtrust) until January 2020. Keith was so generous and selfless, especially with his time, his patience and love. He loved spending time with his family and loved caring for his mom who had contracted dementia. He is greatly missed and leaves an unfillable void. Keith is survived by his long time partner, Kathleen Chiazze, of Beaufort, his daughter, Valerie C. Covell (Tim), sons Sean F. Campbell and Mitchell T. Campbell, stepsons, Richard Stroh and Kyle Stroh, grandchildren Riley, Lucas, Skyler and River. He is also survived by sisters Denise, Karen(Mark), Laura and brothers Kenny(Jennifer) James and one uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. He is predeceased by his sister, Kathleen L. Campbell and parents, Clifford and Doris Campbell. A celebration of life will be held on July 27, 2020, at 1 pm at St. Peters Catholic Church. We ask everyone to please wear a mask to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewater Hospice, the St. Francis Center or a charity of your choosing. Simplicity Crematory is handling the arrangements.



