Kendall Batts Levin passed from this world on February 18, 2020 after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. She is mourned by her sons, Kent and Jacob Levin, her sisters Anne Wojcikowski and Courtney Middleton, and by the many people she touched with her kindness and unconditional love. Born March 3, 1956 in South Boston, VA to Thomas and Doris Weaver, Kendall graduated from Easley High School and received a Bachelor’s in French from the University of South Carolina. She raised her two boys in Beaufort, South Carolina while studying at the Medical University of South Carolina to obtain a Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy. Upon graduation, she specialized in helping children with developmental and behavioral issues, working for many years with Beaufort County School District. Kendall brought her limitless compassion to her work, never failing to advocate for the children she served. She bettered the lives of everyone she encountered, both at work and among her numerous friends. She will be deeply missed. Memorial services will be held at the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club on Sunday, February 20, at two o’clock, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Last Chance Corral at www.lastchancecorral.org, a mare foal rescue charity.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 21, 2020