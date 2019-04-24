Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keneth Overby Shelton. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary



Kenneth Overbey Shelton Kenneth Overbey Shelton of Hilton Head, South Carolina died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hilton Head Island Hospital. Mr. Shelton was born on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939, at the family farm in Chatham, Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, Iris and Curtis Shelton. Mr. Shelton had a thirty six year career as an engineer with LCSA, now Loudoun Water, Loudoun County, Virginia, retiring as General Manager. Following retirement, he worked for a number of engineering firms, including a project for the restoration of Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC. Mr. Shelton was a Mason for 55 years. He was Past Master of Herndon Lodge 264 in 1971. He served as District 58 Deputy in 1978-1979, and was an honorary member of four lodges in the Commonwealth of Virginia. In addition, he was a member on the Committee on Work for the Grand Lodge of Virginia. Mr. Shelton was an active member of the Scottish Rite, as well as other Masonic bodies. Each year, a ritual school, The Kenneth O. Shelton School, is held in northern Virginia in his honor. At the time of his death, he was affiliated with Unanimity Lodge 418, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Mr. Shelton is survived by his wife Dorothy Eleanor Fall; sister, Joan S. Bull Spurley; his only nephew, Paul Curtis Bull; brother-in-law, Terry Spurley; sister-in-law, Marsha W. Fall (Charles Meyer); his four children, Gini Nochera (Joe), Kenneth O. Shelton, Jr (Andrea), R. Martin Shelton, and Sarah E. Barnard (John); his grandchildren, Loren Shelton, Ginna Frye, James Shelton, Jack Shelton, Callie Shelton, Haile Shelton, Bryant Barnard, and Christopher Mattingly; and several great-grandchildren. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton, South Carolina is coordinating arrangements. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mill Creek Community Church, 3720 Chalk Level Road, Chatham, Virginia. The Reverend Jonathan Bunker of Berryville Presbyterian Church, a family friend, will be officiating. Private burial to follow at the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in memory of Mr. Shelton to The Masonic Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 4034, Fairfax, Virginia 22038 or online at http://www.masonicbenefitfund.org/ Gifts may also be made to The Bluffton Historical Preservation Society, P.O. Box 742, Bluffton, South Carolina, and note for The Heyward House Museum. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close