Kenneth "Ken" Gilbert George Kenneth "Ken" Gilbert George was born November 26, 1933 in Houston Texas, the only child of the late Willie Eva Gilbert George and Chester Cleveland George. He passed away at Coastal Carolina hospital on May 30, 2020 with his two loving sons by his side. He lived a full 86 year life and is survived by his wife Martha T. Webb George of Blytheville Arkansas. Pre-deceasing Ken was his wife Mary Janice Graves George from Marshall Texas. He is also survived by his sons Gilbert Graves George, his wife Lisa Hoadley George of Ft. Myers Florida and his son Christopher Rogers George and his wife Amber Watson George of Wake Forest NC; Grandchildren Sebastian Edward George and Alexia Belle Sloan, step-children Savannah Rae Lane and Austin Timothy Lane. As well as former daughter-in-law Linda Sue George. Ken grew up in Marshall, Texas and began his education at East End Elementary and was very athletic throughout later playing football, basketball and some baseball. In high school, he ran track and played trumpet for the marching band. He continued his musical pursuits at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas and earned his bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing. He further pursued graduate studies at Columbia, Southern Methodist and the University of Houston. Mr.George spent his working career in the advertising communications industry. He started as a copywriter and then manager at Babcock and Wilcox, district manager for McGraw-Hill in Houston and later running the new direct marketing business in New York. In 1972 Mr.George created a consulting company, Response Marketing Network. His firm served such clients as Readers Digest, Citibank, American Express, CVS, Sprint, Ford Motor Corporation, Kodak, Business Week and Hearst publishing. He sold the company to the employees in 1988 and retired to Hilton head, South Carolina. In his retirement he was active in civic and political efforts serving in leadership positions at both local and community levels. Ken spent most of his life investing in others and created scholarship programs in his hometown and the Low Country of SC. He was truly a "Grass Root", a man of commitment; to his wife Martha, his children and his friends and colleagues through offerings of 'Texas Caviar', holiday Pannetone bread and solid east Texas hospitality.



