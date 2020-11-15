Kenneth Goodman

January 27, 1935 - November 7, 2020

Charleston, South Carolina - Kenneth Dean Goodman passed away peacefully at home in Charleston, SC on November 7th, 2020 surrounded by his wife of almost 50 years, Patricia (nee Morton) Goodman and other family. Ken was born on January 27th, 1935 in Astoria NY. He was a graduate of Teachers College with a Masters of Education and enjoyed his long successful career teaching Social Studies at J.H.S. 10, in Astoria NY. Ken developed an interest in playing tennis and golf, and successfully completed the New York Marathon three times.

After his retirement, Ken spent 22 years as a resident of Bluffton, S.C. appreciating an active lifestyle playing tennis and golf and making many good friends. He liked wearing his collection of "muscle shirts" with various university names while he worked out daily. For many years, he was an active volunteer at Mickva Israel Synagogue in Savannah, Ga. Ken also helped with voter registration drives and volunteered as a poll worker on election day. Ken was an avid reader and also a huge fan of the NY Knicks and relished watching games whenever possible. One of his most loved activities included extensively travelling the world with Patricia during their 50 years together.

Ken was a dedicated husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by many. In addition to his wife Patricia, Ken is survived by his daughters Anne Molinas, Heather Goodman, and Randi Mertens and Son-in-law Juergen Mertens. Ken adored his three grandchildren Alex Mertens, Jessica Mertens, and Matthew Molinas. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Abraham and Dorothy Goodman, his sister and brother in law Phyllis and Robert Lovett, and son-in-law Juan Molinas. Family and friends will remember Ken's sense of humor, generosity, intelligence, drive and kind heart.

Due to Covid concerns no funeral is planned at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store