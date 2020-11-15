1/
Kenneth Goodman
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Goodman
January 27, 1935 - November 7, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina - Kenneth Dean Goodman passed away peacefully at home in Charleston, SC on November 7th, 2020 surrounded by his wife of almost 50 years, Patricia (nee Morton) Goodman and other family. Ken was born on January 27th, 1935 in Astoria NY. He was a graduate of Teachers College with a Masters of Education and enjoyed his long successful career teaching Social Studies at J.H.S. 10, in Astoria NY. Ken developed an interest in playing tennis and golf, and successfully completed the New York Marathon three times.
After his retirement, Ken spent 22 years as a resident of Bluffton, S.C. appreciating an active lifestyle playing tennis and golf and making many good friends. He liked wearing his collection of "muscle shirts" with various university names while he worked out daily. For many years, he was an active volunteer at Mickva Israel Synagogue in Savannah, Ga. Ken also helped with voter registration drives and volunteered as a poll worker on election day. Ken was an avid reader and also a huge fan of the NY Knicks and relished watching games whenever possible. One of his most loved activities included extensively travelling the world with Patricia during their 50 years together.
Ken was a dedicated husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by many. In addition to his wife Patricia, Ken is survived by his daughters Anne Molinas, Heather Goodman, and Randi Mertens and Son-in-law Juergen Mertens. Ken adored his three grandchildren Alex Mertens, Jessica Mertens, and Matthew Molinas. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Abraham and Dorothy Goodman, his sister and brother in law Phyllis and Robert Lovett, and son-in-law Juan Molinas. Family and friends will remember Ken's sense of humor, generosity, intelligence, drive and kind heart.
Due to Covid concerns no funeral is planned at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved