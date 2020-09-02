1/1
Kent Holbrook Lee Jr.
Kent "Chip" Holbrook Lee, Jr. Kent "Chip" Holbrook Lee, Jr. went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on August 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights, OH) after suffering a heart attack. He was born September 8, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Kent Holbrook Lee and Mildred (Doty) Warren Felkel Lee. Chip graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a BS degree in 1964 where he was an active member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He then honored his ROTC commitment in the United States Army with a tour in Vietnam. Once back stateside, Chip attended graduate school and earned an MBA from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University and completed an executive development program at Stanford University. Chip embarked on a successful career in business and held a number of senior executive positions with BFGoodrich and Ferro Corporation. In January, 1990, Chip married Nancy Jordan. Over their 30 years together, the two cherished travel and time with family and friends, while enjoying their retirement on Hilton Head Island, SC. Chip was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Hilton Head's Long Cove Golf Club, The Country Club in Pepper Pike, OH and Sand Ridge Golf Club in Chardon, OH. He always looked forward to participating in member/member or member/guest golf tournaments. Chip is survived by his loving wife Nancy Jordan Lee, his sisters Nancy Lee and Doty (Glenn) Mauney, his nephews Christopher (Jess) Mauney, Matthew (Anne) Mauney, and Andrew (Morgana) Mauney, his Stepdaughter Heather (Stephen) Kingsley, Stepson David (Megan) Hawley, and his Step grandsons Christopher and Jordan Kingsley. A memorial service (s) will take place at a later date, once the pandemic restrictions are lifted in Cleveland, OH and Hilton Head, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Chip may be made to the Long Cove Club Endowment Fund c/o Ray Stickel, 4 Twickenham Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 or The First Tee of The Lowcountry, Attn: Pat Zuk, P.O. Box 23334, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925. ARRANGEMENTS BY FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME (330) 467-4500

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Memories & Condolences

