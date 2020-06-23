Keri Suzanne Anderson Keri Suzanne Anderson (August 8, 1976), 43, was taken from us unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. Keri was a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Keri never met a stranger and welcomed everyone into her life with open arms. Keri had a giving, serving spirit that will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Keri is survived by her mother Reida Anderson (Paul), her father Bill Anderson (Julie), her daughter Kristen Clark, her brother Reid Anderson (Tara and Bodie), her grandmother Joan Dunham, her fiancé Brian Norton, her aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless other friends and family members. Keri spent her childhood and young adult life in various places and found her forever home on the island in 1994. She enjoyed everything outdoors and enjoyed the community spirit and family atmosphere of the Yacht Cove neighborhood. Keri worked in the restaurant business, with Optical Solutions and most recently obtained her real estate license and worked with Remax Realty. Keri frequently went camping, kayaking, and never missed a good dance party. She enjoyed country music and spending time at her daughter's school events. Private family services will be held this week with a public service to follow later this year. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made via GoFundMe for Keri's daughter, Kristen. https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-keri-anderson. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 23, 2020.