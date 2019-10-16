Kevin Kalmbach Kevin Kalmbach of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Monroe, New York died at home on Wednesday, October 9th with his wife and son by his side. Born June 4, 1952 in New York City, Kevin was raised in Queens, New York. He was retired from a 45-year career as a telecommunications engineer for AT&T. He is survived by his loving wife Maureen of Bluffton, their son, Jeff of Alameda, CA., brothers Lawrence and his wife Joanie of Mahwah, NJ, Paul and his wife Jeanne of San Diego, CA. and nieces Noelle and Daisy. Kevin was known for his handyman skills. His use ofunconventional problem-solving techniques earned him the nickname MacGyver. A piano player from a young age, he played in rock bands in his 20s and reunited with his band 30 years later. He never tired of playing 60s and 70s rock and roll. Kevin was a loyal and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend and will be deeply missed by all. Memorial services will be held in Bluffton at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church on Thursday, October 17 beginning at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Arcadia Hospice, 110 Traders Cross Suite 119, Bluffton, SC 29909 or Second Helpings http://www.secondhelpingslc.org/
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 16, 2019