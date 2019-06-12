Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Thomas Keane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Thomas Keane of Tidepointe Hilton Head, SC, Saranac Lake, NY and Buffalo, NY passed away peacefully at 86 after a brief illness on June 10, 2019, surrounded by his close family. He and his loving wife Elizabeth Ann recently celebrated 60 years together, having met when Kevin needed a crew for his sailboat on Mother's Day in 1958. Kevin is survived by wife Elizabeth Ann; children Kevin (Alison), Robert (Heather), Daniel (Leslie), David, and Patricia Dowden (Nathan); grandchildren Nathan, Trevor, Lily, Sabrine, Henry, Maxwell Dowden, Stephanie, Victoria, Owen Dowden and Charlotte Dowden; siblings John, Susan Trivison and Andree Shields; and the Triform Camphill family. Kevin's motto's were "Family First" and "Ice Cream Every Day!" In Kevin's honor, please enjoy some ice cream with your family. Memorial donations may be made to either Nardin Academy, Buffalo, NY for their outdoor athletic fields or Triform Camphill Community Foundation, Hudson, NY. A celebration of Kevin's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Kevin Thomas Keane of Tidepointe Hilton Head, SC, Saranac Lake, NY and Buffalo, NY passed away peacefully at 86 after a brief illness on June 10, 2019, surrounded by his close family. He and his loving wife Elizabeth Ann recently celebrated 60 years together, having met when Kevin needed a crew for his sailboat on Mother's Day in 1958. Kevin is survived by wife Elizabeth Ann; children Kevin (Alison), Robert (Heather), Daniel (Leslie), David, and Patricia Dowden (Nathan); grandchildren Nathan, Trevor, Lily, Sabrine, Henry, Maxwell Dowden, Stephanie, Victoria, Owen Dowden and Charlotte Dowden; siblings John, Susan Trivison and Andree Shields; and the Triform Camphill family. Kevin's motto's were "Family First" and "Ice Cream Every Day!" In Kevin's honor, please enjoy some ice cream with your family. Memorial donations may be made to either Nardin Academy, Buffalo, NY for their outdoor athletic fields or Triform Camphill Community Foundation, Hudson, NY. A celebration of Kevin's life will be scheduled at a later date. Published in The Island Packet on June 12, 2019

