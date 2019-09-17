Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Jon "Tiger" Fulkert. View Sign Service Information Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912)-352-7200 Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Jon "Tiger" Fulkert Kim Jon "Tiger" Fulkert, 62 years old, of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on September 10, 2019 at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA. He had suffered and survived many illnesses, but mercifully passed away in his sleep. He is survived by his wife, Angela Fulkert, his son, Spencer Fulkert (Heather), his step children, Charles "Chuck" Woodcock of Tybee Island, GA, Christine Hinely (Dean) of Pembroke, GA and Dawn Cloukey (Craig) of Fort Riley, Kansas, Darla Johnson of Dallas, TX, by his Father, Dennis Fulkert of Sarasota, FL, his Sisters Tamara Aarons (Dennis) of Clifton Park, NY and Katrina Smorick (Sean) of Garden Grove, CA, his step grandchildren, Logan Cloukey and Chelsy Rush, his uncles Tom Toler (Susan) and Tim Toler, his aunts, Annette Perry, Mary Louise "Weezer" Toler, Lynne Toler, nieces and nephews, Ashley Moore, Michael Aarons, Christopher Aarons and Connor Smorick, as well as many loving cousins. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Jill Ann (Toler-Fulkert) Doss, his sister Tina Fulkert, his uncles Dan Toler and Jon Toler. Around Hilton Head Island everyone knew him as Tiger, but Kim, as his family knew him didn't move to the low country until 1989. He was born in Sarasota FL on April 18, 1957, To Dennis and Jill (Toler) Fulkert. He grew up in Sarasota with his two younger sisters. Tammy and Trina. Tiger was a Boy Scout and a bit of a local football star. In Sarasota, he married his first wife, Donna Gaines. It was with Donna that he had his son Spencer Fulkert. In Florida he worked with his father in the patio furniture business. As a loving father, he coached sports, was a Cub Scout leader and always seemed to be there when he was needed. In 1990, Tiger moved with his son to Hilton Head for a fresh start. He knew this was the place for him. The beach life as he called it. Fishing, friends and always a good time. Tiger was definitely known for having a good time and he absolutely loved to be on the water. Many stories are still shared at local watering holes on the island and Bluffton of the Big Guy, with the booming voice and the big heart, who never met a stranger. It was here, in 1998, that he met and married Angela Fulkert. He and Angela would spend many happy years together, traveling and just enjoying life. They loved bowling together and throwing big parties for all their friends. If Tiger was at a party he was probably doing the cooking. He was an accomplished cook and an avid fisherman. Over the years at Hilton Head he worked in the construction and flooring industry, establishing his own company - Tigers Tile & All. He enjoyed being Santa Claus at the Shelter Cove Mall for Christmas, as children were his favorite people! He was a former member of the Elks Lodge and a current member of the Marine Rescue Squadron of Bluffton. In the last few years he worked at the Kroger at Shelter Cove in the Meat & Seafood Department, a job that he really enjoyed. Tiger touched many lives in special ways and will be missed by many of his "extended family". A Memorial will be held on October 20, 2019. Details will be shared by the family. In lieu of flowers or donations, he would ask you to cherish every moment with your family and tell them that you love them every day. Please sign the on-line guest book at

