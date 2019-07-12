Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Sherrie Glaze. View Sign Service Information Allen Funeral Home 1508 Duke St Beaufort , SC 29902 (843)-525-0800 Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Sherrie Glaze Kim Sherrie Glaze, daughter of Leon, Sr. and the late Betty Hughes, was born November 1, 1959, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. She departed this life on Thursday, July 4, 2019. On November 13, 1976, she was united in holy matrimony to Michael S. Glaze. From this union two children were born, Jamahl and Krystal. Kim is survived by her husband, Michael S. Glaze; two children, M. Jamahl (Vanessa) Glaze and Krystal Glaze; four grandchildren, Lathan, Gracen, Tyson and Parker; her dad, Leon Hughes, Sr., one brother, Leon (Sandra) Hughes, Jr.; her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who held a special place in her heart. Kim had the privilege of living in various places based on her father's military career prior to becoming a military spouse. Much of her work ethic was based on the excellent example her mom set as a former Exchange Service employee. As a military spouse Kim worked for various agencies, primarily the Army Air Force Exchange Service and Marine Corps Community Service-Beaufort from which she retired after 32 years of honorable service on July 1, 2019. Kim was a child of God and professed often that "God is good". After settling down in Beaufort, she joined Tabernacle Baptist Church in 1995. Her favorite Psalm was Psalm 23. Kim was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, dear friend and caring colleague. Kim Sherrie Glaze, 59 of Beaufort, SC died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Michael S. Glaze. Memorial Services will be held 10 am Monday, July 15, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort, SC. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge of arrangements.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.