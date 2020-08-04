Or Copy this URL to Share

Knequa O. Cohen Knequa O. Cohen, 38, daughter of Debbie Cohen, of St. Helena Island, (Frogmore community), passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Beaufort SC. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Allen Funeral Home, in Beaufort, SC. Graveside Service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Eddings Point Cemetery, St. Helena, Island. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort is in charge.



