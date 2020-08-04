1/
Knequa O. Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Knequa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Knequa O. Cohen Knequa O. Cohen, 38, daughter of Debbie Cohen, of St. Helena Island, (Frogmore community), passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Beaufort SC. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Allen Funeral Home, in Beaufort, SC. Graveside Service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Eddings Point Cemetery, St. Helena, Island. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eddings Point Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home
1508 Duke St
Beaufort, SC 29902 
(843)525-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved