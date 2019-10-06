Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kotellos Regina. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Regina Kotellos July 6, 1933- September 24, 2019 Regina Ann Doyle Kotellos (Jean), son of William Doyle and Esther Doyle, was born July 6, 1933 in Bellaire, Ohio and died on September 24, 2019, at the age of 86. She is preceded by her brothers and sisters, William, James, Mary Ellen, Jo Ann, and Katherine. Jean is also preceded by her son William (Billy, wife Anita, and children Meghann, Matthew, Jared and Grace). She is survived by her husband, Harry Kotellos, and five children, Kathi Kotellos (husband Randy, children Zachary, Kaiya), Kevin Kotellos (wife Dawn, children Cameron, Marisa), Ellen Kotellos (children Nicholas), Kristin Kotellos, and Doyle Kotellos (children Sasha, Tiffany). Jean also has three great grandchildren. Jean's occupation as a Registered Nurse early in her career, was complemented by being an avid championship golfer (at a time when there were very few women golfers), as well as being a top-notch, 200+ bowler. During a charity golf exhibition at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico, Chi Chi Rodriquez selected Jean to participate in several swing demonstrations. In one instance, Jean was on her back with a tee in her mouth while Chi Chi placed a golf ball on the tee and drove the ball down the fairway. Jean was terrified. Often times when Harry was traveling and golfing on business, Jean would travel with him and play in golf tournaments, many of which she won. She loved playing UNO and Dominos with her family and Bridge with her friends. Jean's love of dogs began on a golf course in Puerto Rico when she found an abandoned newborn puppy in the "rough". Her dog loving nature extended throughout her life, raising Irish Setters, Labrador Retrievers, and the mixed breed that she found on the golf course. In addition to being a mother of six children, Jean was a gallant military wife while Harry was an pilot in the U.S. Air Force. A complete obituary and information about services and memorial contributions can be found by visiting

