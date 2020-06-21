Kyle Frederick Dietz Kyle Frederick Dietz, 18 of Beaufort, SC, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at MUSC Health in Charleston, SC. Visitation for Kyle will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Victory Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 AM at Victory Baptist Church with burial following at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Kyle was born on October 20, 2001 in Hilton Head, SC. He was the son of Aaron and Marjorie (Gilmore) Dietz. Kyle attended Victory Baptist Church and was a student at Beaufort Christian School. Kyle was a happy person despite his struggles with Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy. He loved the Lord and had trusted in him for his salvation. He enjoyed spending time with his family including being an Uncle to his Niece and Nephew Madison and Ayden. A few of the many things he enjoyed were activities with family and friends, eating spicy food, video games and he loved his cat Doodle. Kyle did not allow his physical limitations to prevent him from actively participating in life. Survivors include: his parents and his siblings David, Heather and Kaitlyn In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made out to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA.org). Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 21, 2020.