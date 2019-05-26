Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Patrick O'Brien. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Kyle Patrick O'Brien Kyle Patrick O'Brien of Acworth, GA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Kyle fought a courageous battle against cancer for three years before his Lord and Savior took him home on May 22, 2019 at the age of 57. Kyle was born on July 8, 1961 and was raised in Oak Ridge, NJ. He lived in New Jersey until his family moved to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1978. Kyle graduated from McCracken High School in Bluffton, SC. Following high school, Kyle took a gap year in San Diego, CA before moving to Atlanta to attend college. Kyle successfully earned an Electronics degree and graduated with honors from DeVry University in Atlanta, GA. Kyle was known for his love for the outdoors and his green thumb when growing beautiful flowers, particularly orchids and his uncanny knack for growing vegetables. Kyle was an incredibly talented outdoorsman and had a passion for hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, scuba diving, spelunking, golfing and many other challenging outdoor activities. He was well known for the meticulous care he gave for remarkable salt water aquarium that he pampered each and every day. Kyle's love for the outdoors and numerous hobbies was only surpassed by his love for his family with whom he had an extraordinary and profound relationship. Kyle is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Register O'Brien, son Connor Patrick O'Brien, daughter Caitlin Jewell O'Brien; his parents Ed O'Brien and Jacque O'Brien Qualls and step mother, Bobbie O'Brien of Hilton Head Island, SC; sister Darlene O'Brien Gillespy, her husband Lee Gillespy, and their daughter Shawn of Atlanta GA; in laws Carl and Joan Register of San Antonio, TX; brothers in law Jeff Register, Jason Register and his wife Kacey Bishop Register and their children Gates, JB, Eli and Mary Simmons, and a number of cousins. Kyle was preceded in death by step-father, Pete Qualls. A memorial service will be held on May 29, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hilton Head, SC at 1:00pm. A second memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 at Wildwood Baptist Church in Acworth, GA at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to Winship Colon and Rectal Cancer Fund winshipcancer.emory.edu or (404) 712-4483 or mailing address: The Office of Gift Records Emory University 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 Published in The Island Packet on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close