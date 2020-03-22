Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. H. Davis Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

L. H. Davis, Jr. On March 17, 2020, Laurance Howard Davis Jr. joined his beloved grandson, Brian Bundy, in Heaven. Laurance was a resident of Beaufort for over 75 years. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Sarah Pinckney Davis, and his 3 children/spouses: Kathy/Robert Bundy; Larry/ Gloria Davis; and Carol/ Jeff Hale. Laurance was blessed with 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Laurance graduated from Georgia Military College, a school for which he had the highest regard, and then made his career working in real-estate sales/development. In 1978, Laurance was chosen as Realtor of the Year by the Beaufort County Board of Realtors. During his career, he sat on Boards of Directors for local businesses, was a founding member of the Savings Bank of Beaufort, and served as Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Carteret Street United Methodist Church. Laurance died at home surrounded by his family. He will be missed by all who knew him. A private service was held on March 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Carteret Street United Methodist Church, Georgia Military College or The Salvation Army. Please share your thoughts and stories about Laurance by visiting

