1/1
Lane Ehmke
1936 - 2020
Lane Ehmke
July 14, 1936 - November 24, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - LANE EHMKE, age 74 years, died peacefully on November 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. Family, faith, service to others were his guiding beliefs, closely followed by a love of sports.
Lane was raised in Angola, NY before attending Alfred University, where he met his wife Susan (Sue). They were married after graduation in August of 1968. He received an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh before entering the Army, where he served in both Germany and Vietnam.
Lane spent the first part of his business career in Chicago, IL and then moved to Akron, Ohio, where Sue and he raised their sons. He always said Northeast Ohio was a great place to raise a family.
In Chicago Sue and Lane were founding members of the Piccadilly Ski Club and enjoyed many ski trips in the Midwest and West. When he moved to Akron, Lane revived a love of running that had seen him run track and cross-country in high school and college. His crowning achievement was qualifying for and running in the Boston Marathon. He also loved playing golf at Firestone Country Club and got Sue started on the sport there.
Lane was able to retire early and Sue and he picked Hilton Head Island as their "Paradise", moving there in 2001. He could play golf any day of the week and watch sports on TV at any hour of the day - and he did. But, Lane was also able to give his time and talents to many non-profit organizations on Hilton Head and was most active in his church, Holy Family.
Besides his wife, Sue, he is survived by his sons, Peter and Michael, his granddaughter, Mari, his sisters, (twin) Lynn, Lorna and Beth, 4 nephews and a niece.
GO BILLS!
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church, Hilton Head Island, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, the Parkinson's Foundation, or any charity of your choosing. Keithfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Keith Funeral and Cremation Services - Hilton Head
63 Arrow Rd.
Hilton Head, SC 29928
(843) 715-4584
November 29, 2020
Dear Sue,
We remember Lane and you fondly from our years together at Holy Family in Stow, Ohio and Hosanna People. God bless you and your family.
Patrice &Rich Vossler
Friend
November 28, 2020
Sue and Lane had an amazing 52 years of marriage- Lane led a faith filled life - they raised two men, Peter and Michael, and clearly adore granddaughter Mari. Lane has left this family but leaves his legacy in them.
So very sorry for your loss.
Beth Ehmke Bluman
Sister
November 28, 2020
I will miss Lane very much. First growing up with him as a classmate from Eden Central School and then reconnecting with him and his lovely wife, Sue, here on Hilton Head.
Warren and Jay Graves
Friend
November 28, 2020
What a wonderful man and always giving. Never boasting of his many accomplishments
I will miss his smile.
Sue Harris
Friend
