Larry David Thompson Larry David Thompson, 76, of Bluffton S.C., passed away at home on May 19th after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Connie, of 32 years; a brother Richard (Carole) Thompson of Auckland, New Zealand, and a sister Karen (Bruce) Strother of Barrington, Illinois; a sister-in-law Marsha Spalding, a niece Alyson (Mark) Vetrovec, and nephews Scott Strother, Nathan (Kara) Spalding, and Adam (Ashley) Spalding. He was preceded in death by his parents, C.P. and Gladys Thompson, and a brother, Daniel Thompson. Larry grew up in Iowa and was a graduate of Drake University in Des Moines. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Credit Management with Sears before moving to South Carolina. Larry enjoyed reading, music and participated in many sports throughout his life. He was an avid golfer. Larry was a member of Community Bible Church in Beaufort where he served as a greeter. Larry was a loving husband and family man, a dear friend to many and a true gentleman. He will be dearly missed. A Memorial service will be held on June 15th at 11:00 at Community Bible Church, 638 Parris Island Gateway in Beaufort, SC. Visitation will be held at 10:00 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or Community Bible Church Food Pantry.
Published in The Island Packet on June 2, 2019