Larry E. Russell Larry E. Russell, 78, died 12/28/2019. A native of Canton, OH, he has been a lowcountry resident for 27 years. Survived by his wife, Sonja, to whom he was married for 54 years. Also survived by daughters Nancy (Tom) Griga of Cincinnati and Karen (James) Anderson of Bluffton; grandchildren John, Maddison, Andrew Griga, Jimmy (Emily) Mills, Alex Mills and Garrett Anderson; brother Richard B. Russell, of Palm Coast; cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Bluffton United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm on January 25, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the church or HHI Humane Association. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 12, 2020