Larry J. Peeples Larry J. Peeples, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was born March 29, 1951 in Beaufort, to Hayward H. and Amelia S. Peeples. Larry is survived by his wife, Kimberly Chesney; his children, Ava, Talvin, Allie (stepdaughter), Chad, Shayna, and Sheldon; his two sisters, Pat Yoakum and Karen Hiott; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Denise Peeples. Larry loved his family and boating out on the river. He will be missed deeply by everyone who knew him. A private family service will be held at a later date. Larry fought a long, hard, and courageous battle of Alzheimer's; therefore, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



