Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Lee Von Harten. View Sign

Laura Lee Von Harten Laura Lee Von Harten passed away February 12, 2019 at her residence. Laura died by suicide after a long struggle with mental and physical illness. Ms. Von Harten was born September 12, 1964 in Freeport, TX, a daughter of Patricia Butler Von Harten and Herman Henry "Bubba" Von Harten. She grew up in Beaufort, S.C., graduated from Beaufort High School in 1982 and she attended the University of South Carolina where she earned a bachelor's degree in anthropology and earned a master's degree in applied anthropology from the University of Kentucky. Laura was an avid historian and had a passion for learning, documenting, and writing about the complex cultural history of the Lowcountry. Being around old things and hearing family stories about individuals who made a difference made her feel a personal connection to history. To pursue these personal interests, she worked at the Beaufort Gazette, the Beaufort Museum, and the University of South Carolina Film Library. She also worked various jobs in Salt Lake City, UT and Chicago, IL and after several years away from the Lowcountry, her heart called her home. Upon returning to Beaufort, she began her public service career and was elected to two terms as a County Council representative for Beaufort. She used her time on the Council to support efforts to preserve the environment and the unique natural and cultural resources found in the Lowcountry. During her teenage and college years, Laura was seen by many as "ahead of her time" and she pushed the envelope in her tastes in music and fashion. She was in several rock bands throughout this time in her life and honed her skills as a talented pianist finding new genres of music to play and expressing her inner self through her music. She also spent some time as a DJ at WUSC, a college radio station. Laura was a gifted artist in the craft of creative writing, music, and mixed media arts. She spent much of her career putting pen to paper writing everything from short stories to her own original music as well as creating visual art pieces using watercolors, oil pastels, and acrylics. Laura was happiest behind the keys of a piano playing songs by ear and creating melodical instrumental pieces on the fly. She was instrumental in helping her father create and finish his memoir, "Little Geech", and before her passing she was co-authoring a book on the history of shrimping in the Lowcountry. What many remember most about Laura is her keen intellect, kind heart and warm and giving spirit. Her brilliant mind and gentle and caring approach left a mark on the heart of everyone who knew her. Survivors include her mother, Patricia Butler Von Harten of Beaufort, S.C.; a brother, Herman 'Bo' Henry Von Harten III and his wife, Amber Von Harten of Charleston S.C.; a sister, Tracy Lynn Von Harten of Beaufort, S.C.; a brother Raymond Alan Von Harten and his wife, Sarah Stewart Von Harten of Alexandria, Va; and two nephews, Joshua Kirnan Von Harten and Jacob Butler Von Harten of Alexandria, Va. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Beaufort in Beaufort, S.C. with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Donations may be made to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Beaufort, P.O. Box 593, Beaufort, SC 29901.

Laura Lee Von Harten Laura Lee Von Harten passed away February 12, 2019 at her residence. Laura died by suicide after a long struggle with mental and physical illness. Ms. Von Harten was born September 12, 1964 in Freeport, TX, a daughter of Patricia Butler Von Harten and Herman Henry "Bubba" Von Harten. She grew up in Beaufort, S.C., graduated from Beaufort High School in 1982 and she attended the University of South Carolina where she earned a bachelor's degree in anthropology and earned a master's degree in applied anthropology from the University of Kentucky. Laura was an avid historian and had a passion for learning, documenting, and writing about the complex cultural history of the Lowcountry. Being around old things and hearing family stories about individuals who made a difference made her feel a personal connection to history. To pursue these personal interests, she worked at the Beaufort Gazette, the Beaufort Museum, and the University of South Carolina Film Library. She also worked various jobs in Salt Lake City, UT and Chicago, IL and after several years away from the Lowcountry, her heart called her home. Upon returning to Beaufort, she began her public service career and was elected to two terms as a County Council representative for Beaufort. She used her time on the Council to support efforts to preserve the environment and the unique natural and cultural resources found in the Lowcountry. During her teenage and college years, Laura was seen by many as "ahead of her time" and she pushed the envelope in her tastes in music and fashion. She was in several rock bands throughout this time in her life and honed her skills as a talented pianist finding new genres of music to play and expressing her inner self through her music. She also spent some time as a DJ at WUSC, a college radio station. Laura was a gifted artist in the craft of creative writing, music, and mixed media arts. She spent much of her career putting pen to paper writing everything from short stories to her own original music as well as creating visual art pieces using watercolors, oil pastels, and acrylics. Laura was happiest behind the keys of a piano playing songs by ear and creating melodical instrumental pieces on the fly. She was instrumental in helping her father create and finish his memoir, "Little Geech", and before her passing she was co-authoring a book on the history of shrimping in the Lowcountry. What many remember most about Laura is her keen intellect, kind heart and warm and giving spirit. Her brilliant mind and gentle and caring approach left a mark on the heart of everyone who knew her. Survivors include her mother, Patricia Butler Von Harten of Beaufort, S.C.; a brother, Herman 'Bo' Henry Von Harten III and his wife, Amber Von Harten of Charleston S.C.; a sister, Tracy Lynn Von Harten of Beaufort, S.C.; a brother Raymond Alan Von Harten and his wife, Sarah Stewart Von Harten of Alexandria, Va; and two nephews, Joshua Kirnan Von Harten and Jacob Butler Von Harten of Alexandria, Va. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Beaufort in Beaufort, S.C. with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Donations may be made to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Beaufort, P.O. Box 593, Beaufort, SC 29901. Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close