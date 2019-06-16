Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence D. Silverman. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence D. Silverman Lawrence D. Silverman, 87, of The Crescent, in Bluffton, SC, died Saturday, June 08, 2019 at Hilton Head Regional Medical Center on Hilton Head Island, SC. He and his wife, June, lived in Detroit, MI before moving to Hilton Head Island in 1993, and then to Bluffton in 2005. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife in 2018, and by a sister, Geraldine Snider. Mr. Silverman graduated from Wayne State University in 1953. He served in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1955. Following discharge from service, he attended the Law School of Wayne State University. He was graduated with high distinction in 1958, and was admitted as a member of the State Bar of Michigan. In 2004, he was granted Emeritus Status of the State Bar. He engaged in the private practice of law until April of 1965, when he accepted an appointment as a Referee (Magistrate) in Detroit's Traffic Court, formally known at that time as Recorder's Court, Traffic and Ordinance Division. In January of 1973, the then Governor of Michigan, William G. Milliken, appointed Mr. Silverman as a Judge of that Court. In 1981, Judge Silverman was transferred to the Felony Division of Recorder's Court, currently known as the Criminal Division of Wayne County Circuit Court. Judge Silverman was re-elected to his judgeship, by the electorate, in 1974, 1980, and 1986. He retired as of January 1, 1993. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Dr. Susan Cramer and Richard "Rick" Cramer of Bluffton, SC, and Carol and Bill Mechanic of Los Angeles, CA; a son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Chris Whitener of White Lake, MI; four grandchildren, Eric Whitener and his wife Emily, Caron Whitener, Erin Mechanic, and Megan Cramer; and great-granddaughter June Whitener; a sister and brother-in-law, Maureen and Dr. Selden Schwartzberg of Weston, FL; three nieces and three nephews. A graveside service was held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Six Oaks Memorial Park, in Sea Pines, Hilton Head Island. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton was in charge of arrangements.

