Lawrence Hammand Hughes Lawrence Hammand Hughes, 77 of Bluffton passed away on June 17, 2020. Services were held Friday, June 26, 2020 at Beaufort National Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to the Waddell Mariculture Center, 211 Sawmill Creek Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910.



