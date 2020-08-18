1/1
Lawrence Hugh Merck
Lawrence Hugh Merck Lawrence Hugh Merck passed away August 14, 2020 in Hilton Head Island after a Great Life almost 91 years strong! He was a successful business man with a great career but that was not his best feature. Hugh loved people...and people loved Hugh. People wanted to be around Hugh as he would captivate them with his personality. He was a masterful story and joke teller. He would go through every painstaking detail to paint a picture with his words but the best part was that even though he had told that joke a thousand times, he still would laugh the hardest and the longest, like it was the first time. Hugh cared about people and their concerns. He could find a silver lining for anyone in need of support and encouragement. He took time with people to hear them and help them. He ministered in prisons, sang his favorite country songs and Hymns with his guitar and karaoke machine at Nursing Homes, and various other venues. He was always looking for an audience. Hugh could strike up a conversation with anybody; anywhere. Hugh loved people. But all that is not his best feature. Hugh was an athlete. He was a football "Hall of Famer" from Liberty High School (SC), a 4 year Gamecock Letterman at the University of South Carolina, and drafted by the Washington Redskins. But for Hugh, football was just a means to an education he would not have had otherwise. It allowed him to get a college degree, have a career and provide well for his family. Hugh was always an athlete. But that is still not his best feature. Hugh's best feature by far is his love and devotion for his family and Jesus Christ. He loved his parents (Gene & Inez Merck) and honored them in their later years by caring for them. When his father passed away, Hugh built his mother a house right next door to his. He married his childhood sweetheart Doris Gaines of Liberty, SC. Doris knew of him when she was 5, decided she would marry him when she was 13, and then did marry him in 1952. Hugh and Doris have 3 girls: Gloria Le Sueur (Lohr), Cathy Tyson (Rick), and Cindi Merck (Paul) who together gave them 8 Grand Children, Erin, Amanda, Janna, Jeb, Kelley, Josh, Trey, and Bret and 13 Great Grand Children. He will be "Papa Hugh" forever. Hugh loved his family and loved his Savior. We will miss Hugh greatly here on Earth but we know he is celebrating and reuniting with family and friends that went before him. The family expresses their thanks to the staff at The Dogwood at Cypress Plantation for the love and care of our father and husband. Interment is on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort SC. Due to the current pandemic immediate family only. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of South Carolina. Please share your thoughts and stories about Hugh by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May God put his loving arms around you all.❤
Linda Vermullen
Friend
