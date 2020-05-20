Lawrence Robert Hatfield Lawrence Robert Hatfield, 73 of Ledyard, Connecticut passed away on May 14, 2020 at his home at St. Helena, South Carolina. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am on Wednesday, May 20 at Copeland Funeral Home of Beaufort, South Carolina. Private burial at the Beaufort National Cemetery will follow for the family. Lawrence Robert Hatfield (Larry) was born in Ledyard, Connecticut to Robert R. Hatfield and Marcella P. Mailloux Hatfield on March 18, 1947. He attended Norwich Free Academy completing studies in 1965. He married Judith A. Finlayson Hatfield on September 16, 1995 at St. Helena, South Carolina. He was owner of Troy's Heating in Connecticut and later worked as a pipefitter and welder. He was a veteran of the Navy and Naval Reserve and served in the Vietnam War. He was an avid motorcyclist involved in local toy runs and other volunteer activities. He was a legend at Lands End, South Carolina and loved fishing and serving others as a neighborhood handyman. Larry is preceded in death by his father. Larry is survived by his spouse Judy Hatfield; mother Marcella Hatfield; daughter Lisa Hatfield of Putnam, Connecticut and son Troy Hatfield of Uncasville, Connecticut; brother Jerry Hatfield and his two children Sarah and Danny; stepson Edward Links; grandchildren Nicole Hatfield, Allysa Dean, Samantha Williams, Makayla Links and Mason Links as well as five great grandchildren.



